Jewell (hamstring) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Jewell wasn't able to suit up Week 5 against the Chargers, but he now appears recovered from his hamstring issue. Barring any setbacks, expect Jewell to receive his usual starting workload against the Titans on Sunday.

