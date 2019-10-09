Jewell (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Starting off as a limited participant is a positive sign, as Jewell didn't practice at all last Wednesday ahead of Week 5's game versus the Chargers, and he was ultimately inactive. However, getting back onto the field at full speed would clear up any remaining concerns. Despite missing last game, Jewell still leads the team with 27 total tackles.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories