Jewell (hamstring) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Jewell started the week not practicing but was able to show enough progress in the last couple days to earn the questionable tag. The 24-year-old had 27 tackles (15 solo) through the first three games before suffering the hamstring injury last week against the Jaguars.

