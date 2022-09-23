Jewell (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Jewell returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since being ruled inactive ahead of the season opener. However, he remained limited throughout the week, so it's unclear if he'll be able to make his season debut in Week 3. Regardless, if he's cleared, he should reprise his role as one of Denver's most productive defenders while playing alongside Alex Singleton.
