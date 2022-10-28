Jewell (knee) was a full participant at practice Friday.
Jewell appears ready to go for Week 8 versus the Jaguars after missing the last two contests with a sprained knee. The linebacker will likely step right back into his starting role at inside linebacker alongside Alex Singleton. Jewell has compiled 30 tackles, including 1.5 sacks, while forcing and recovering a fumble over three games this year.
