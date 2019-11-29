Play

Jewell (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Chargers.

Jewell sustained the injury during last Sunday's loss to the Bills and was wearing a walking boot after the game, but he was able to practice as a limited practice participant Thursday and Friday. Alexander Johnson (knee) is also questionable, which could leave the Broncos short on depth at inside linebacker this week.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories