Jewell recorded 10 tackles (nine solo), two interceptions and two passes defensed in Sunday's 34-28 loss to the Panthers.

Jewell had a strong defensive performance Sunday, as he tied for the team lead in tackles (10) with safety Kareem Jackson. The linebacker's two interceptions were his first picks of the season, and in nine games played, he is tied for the second-most interceptions and second-most tackles (96) among all Broncos defenders. Jewell will look to keep things rolling with another strong performance when the Broncos host the Cardinals in Week 15.