Jewell tallied eight tackles (seven solo) and one forced fumble in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Panthers.

Jewell's eight total tackles were the second most of any Broncos defender in the contest. In seven games played, the veteran linebacker has recorded 68 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, one pass defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Jewell's 68 tackles are the second highest total of the season behind fellow linebacker Alex Singleton, who has amassed an impressive 90 tackles on the year. Jewell will look to improve upon his solid season when the Broncos visit the Ravens in Week 13.