Jewell recorded three tackles (two solo) in Saturday's 21-20 loss to the 49ers.

Jewell was on the field for 34 percent of the Broncos' defensive snaps Saturday. The veteran linebacker suffered an eye injury in Denver's first preseason contest against the Cardinals, but the issue wasn't enough to keep the 28-year-old off the field against the 49ers. With the 2023 campaign quickly approaching, Jewell will reprise his starting role and look to build off a career year last season.