Jewell registered nine tackles (two solo) and a fumble recovery in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Chargers.

Jewell scooped up the ball after D.J. Jones stripped Austin Ekeler on a two-yard run, which resulted in a Broncos field-goal 10 plays later. Jewell had nine tackles for the third time in four games and he's up to 99 tackles (54 solo), including 2.90 sacks, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries over 15 games this season.