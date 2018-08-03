Broncos' Josey Jewell: Returns to practice
Jewell (hamstring) returned to practice Friday, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Jewell missed the last five practices with the hamstring issue. Now healthy, the rookie fourth-rounder will compete for rotation snaps behind Brandon Marshall and Todd Davis.
