Jewell will not return for the second half against Indianapolis after being forced out with a knee injury, though the exact nature and severity of this issue are still unclear. The 27-year-old missed the first two games of the season with a calf injury before recording 23 tackles and a sack as Denver's starting inside linebacker alongside Jonas Griffith this season. Jewell will have an extended 11-day break to recover heading into a Monday night matchup against the Chargers in Week 6.