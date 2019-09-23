Jewell (leg) is receiving an MRI on Monday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Jewell suffered a leg injury during Sunday's 27-16 loss to the Packers. The results of his MRI should provide a clear estimated timetable for his recovery. Corey Nelson and Keishawn Bierria will see increased snaps if Jewell is forced to miss any time.

