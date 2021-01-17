Jewell wrapped up the 2020 season with 112 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks and four passes defensed.

Starting Jewell for the entire season probably wasn't Plan A for Denver's brass heading into the regular season, but it worked out well. Following the teams' decision to cut Todd Davis, Mark Barron was signed to be the coverage linebacker complementing Alexander Johnson -- particularly after Jewell struggled in coverage during training camp. Injuries kept Barron off the field and Jewell's play kept him on it, setting career highs in tackles, sacks and passes defensed all the while quarterbacking the defense. It wouldn't be a surprise for Denver to try to find a more athletic inside linebacker to better fit Vic Fangio's scheme, but Jewell held up well during the season and is unlikely to give up his job too easily.