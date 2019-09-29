Play

Jewell (leg) is active for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars.

Jewell avoids missing the first game of his career, as he'll start at inside linebacker. The 24-year-old has been impressive through the first three games with 27 tackles (15 solo), and he'll be tasked with slowing down Leonard Fournette in this matchup.

