Jewell (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Jets, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Jewell picked up a sprained knee Week 5 against the Colts, missing Denver's subsequent two contests as a result, He did manage a pair of limited practices this week, though, so he may be closing in on a return to action. Expect Jonas Griffith to start in Jewell's place again Week 7.