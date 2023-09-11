Jewell registered six tackles (one solo) in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Raiders.

Jewell's lone solo tackle came on an eight-yard scramble by Jimmy Garoppolo at the end of the fourth quarter that gave Las Vegas a first down and sealed the game. The Broncos were able to limit the Raiders to just 61 yards and kept running back Josh Jacobs (19 carries for 48 yards) in check. Jewell emerged as a bright spot for Denver last season when he set career highs in tackles (128), sacks (2.5) and interceptions (two) in 13 games.