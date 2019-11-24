Play

Jewell (ankle) was spotted wearing a walking boot on his right foot following Sunday's loss to the Bills, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Per Kils, Jewell's X-rays came back negative, and he's now scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday. Jewell got his ankle rolled up on during a kick return in the first half, and didn't return. Expect a report from the team following Jewell's MRI, and if he can't suit up in Week 13, his absence will likely only affect the depth on special teams and defense.

