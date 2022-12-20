Jewell recorded 10 tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 24-15 win over the Cardinals.
Jewell made 10 total tackles for the second straight week as part of the Broncos' formidable defense. In 10 games played, the veteran linebacker has the second-most tackles (106) of any Broncos' defender with 106 tackles. Jewell has recorded double-digit tackles in five of the last six games. The 27-year-old will look to continue his impressive 2022 campaign when the Broncos visit the Rams in Week 16.
More News
-
Broncos' Josey Jewell: Records 10 tackles in loss•
-
Broncos' Josey Jewell: Logs season-high tackle total•
-
Broncos' Josey Jewell: Records eight tackles•
-
Broncos' Josey Jewell: Posts double-digit tackles again•
-
Broncos' Josey Jewell: Notches nine more tackles•
-
Broncos' Josey Jewell: Nine tackles in return•