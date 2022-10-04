Jewell recorded 14 tackles (seven solo), including one for loss, during Sunday's 32-23 loss to the Raiders.

Jewell made his season debut in Week 3 after missing the first two games of the season due to a calf injury and has led the team in tackles in each of his first two appearances of the campaign. He's totaled 23 tackles, including three for loss, and a sack while playing nearly every defensive snap for the Broncos over the last two weeks. He'll look to maintain his elite production during Thursday's matchup against the Colts.