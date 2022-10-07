Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Friday that Jewell is "week-to-week" after sustaining a sprained knee during Denver's 12-9 loss versus Indianapolis on Thursday, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Jewell missed the entire second half of Thursday's humbling overtime loss versus the Colts with the injury, and it now appears he could miss extended time. Any time he does miss will be time during which the Broncos' defense as a whole is worse, but Alex Singleton and Jonas Griffith should be decent fill-ins.