Jewell made 14 tackles (seven solo) in Monday's 24-16 loss to the Raiders.

After playing in a reserve role last season, Jewell made his presence known Monday while playing all 58 defensive snaps and leading the team in tackles. Jewell looks poised to be a top tackler on the Broncos' defense, making him a viable IDP option in deeper leagues.

