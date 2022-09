Jewell (calf) was ruled inactive ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Jewell's will have to wait at least one more before making his 2022 debut after he similarly missed Denver's Week 1 contest due to a lingering calf injury. In the 27-year-old's absence, Jonas Griffith and Justin Strnad both figure to see increased playing time against Houston on Sunday.