The Broncos signed Hammond on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Hammond was in the XFL earlier this year, catching 34 passes for 331 yards and one touchdown for the DC Defenders. The 25-year-old last appeared in an NFL game back in 2021 with the Jaguars when he saw action on 13 offensive snaps across two games. He's yet to catch a regular-season pass.