Johnson completed 16 of 23 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns while adding three yards on one carry in Saturday's 17-7 win over the Cowboys.

Johnson started the game for Denver ahead of teammate Brett Rypien, and he made a solid case to be the favorite to win the backup quarterback job behind Russell Wilson. The veteran signal caller moved the ball well in the contest, finding both Kendall Hinton and Seth Williams for touchdowns in the second quarter. Johnson finished with a passer rating of 120.2, nearly double that of Rypien's rating of 65.3. Assuming the 36-year-old stays healthy and continues to shine in the preseason, the No. 2 spot on the depth chart appears to be his to lose.