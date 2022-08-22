Johnson completed eight of 16 passes for 70 yards in Saturday's 42-15 loss to the Bills.

Johnson had a quiet day in Saturday's game against the Bills, opening the door for fellow quarterback Brett Rypien to showcase his abilities as the two compete for the No. 2 spot behind Russell Wilson. Though Johnson was impressive in Denver's first preseason game against Dallas, his lackluster showing Saturday may give Rypien a chance to make the competition closer. This is especially true since Rypien looked sharp, completing 22 of 26 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown. Johnson appears to be the favorite to be the backup once the season starts, but the Broncos' third preseason game against Minnesota on Aug. 27 will be an opportunity for the 36-year-old to prove he deserves that spot.