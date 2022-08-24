Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Wednesday that Johnson will be the backup quarterback to Brett Rypien and will play the second half of Saturday's preseason contest against the Vikings, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Hackett said Rypien has earned the chance to be the starter against Minnesota, but he also wants to see consistency from both quarterbacks during the preseason finale. Johnson was impressive in Denver's first exhibition contest but was lackluster against the Bills on Saturday. The 36-year-old was the early favorite to earn the No. 2 spot behind Russell Wilson, but it appears like the preseason finale will be the final test for both quarterbacks to prove they deserve the backup gig.