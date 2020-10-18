Watson (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's matchup against the Patriots, Patrick Smyth of the Broncos' official site reports.

Watson fielded 59 percent of the special-teams workload during the Broncos' Week 4 win over the Jets, and he was activated again for Denver's Week 6 road trip to Foxborough. The 24-year-old suffered a hamstring injury during the course of Sunday's contest, weakening the depth behind starting middle linebacker Alexander Johnson. Were Johnson to go down as well, Joseph Jones or Malik Reed may need to pick up additional snaps in the front seven.