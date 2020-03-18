Broncos' Jurrell Casey: Headed to Broncos

The Broncos will trade a seventh-round draft pick to the Titans in exchange for Casey, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

The five-time Pro Bowler is coming off a 2019 campaign in which he notched 44 tackles and five sacks in 14 games for Tennessee. The 30-year-old defensive end is signed through 2022, and his addition will provide Denver's defensive line with an immediate and huge boost.