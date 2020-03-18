Broncos' Jurrell Casey: Headed to Broncos
The Broncos will trade a seventh-round draft pick to the Titans in exchange for Casey, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
The five-time Pro Bowler is coming off a 2019 campaign in which he notched 44 tackles and five sacks in 14 games for Tennessee. The 30-year-old defensive end is signed through 2022, and his addition will provide Denver's defensive line with an immediate and huge boost.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
3/18 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew reacts to all of the free agency moves from Day Two, including the impact of Brady...
-
Free Agency Recap: All the latest
The start of free agency has seen a ton of movement so far, and there are still plenty of dominoes...
-
Brady bounceback coming with Bucs?
Think Tom Brady's days as a legit Fantasy starter are numbered? Not anymore! An improved receiving...
-
Projecting Brady's Bucs
Can Tom Brady do what Bruce Arians wants? Can he keep Mike Evans and Chris Godwin among the...
-
Bridgewater to replace Newton
The Panthers are signing Teddy Bridgewater. Here's what it means for their 2020 projections.
-
Who will throw to Graham?
Heath Cummings isn't sure why the Bears gave Jimmy Graham all that money and speculates on...