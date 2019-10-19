Broncos' Justin Hollins: Able to return Thursday
Hollins returned to action in Thursday's 30-6 loss to the Chiefs.
Hollins briefly left the contest after injuring his knee. The rookie has notched nine tackles (six solo) on the year and will continue to provide the Broncos depth at linebacker.
