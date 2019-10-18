Play

Hollins is questionable to return after suffering a knee injury in the team's Week 7 contest against the Chiefs, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Hollins was hurt covering a punt late in the third quarter in Thursday's action. He had battled a knee sprain earlier in the season, though it's unclear if this is an aggravation of the same injury.

