Broncos' Justin Hollins: Battling knee issue
Hollins is questionable to return after suffering a knee injury in the team's Week 7 contest against the Chiefs, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Hollins was hurt covering a punt late in the third quarter in Thursday's action. He had battled a knee sprain earlier in the season, though it's unclear if this is an aggravation of the same injury.
