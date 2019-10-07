Hollins has a sprained knee along with a bone bruise and is expected to miss one or two games, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Hollins is unlikely to play in Week 6's game versus the Titans, and he'll likely be monitored closely once he returns to the practice field. His absence will leave a rotation of just Malik Reed and Jeremiah Attaochu to start opposite Von Miller.

