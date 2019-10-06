Play

Hollins suffered a knee injury during Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Hollins left the field during the first half and was eventually carted to the locker room from the sideline. The 23-year-old was initially labeled questionable to return but was ruled out coming out of halftime, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic.

