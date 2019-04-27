Broncos' Justin Hollins: Going to Denver
The Broncos selected Hollins in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 156th overall.
Hollins is an interesting prospect who looks like a great value for Denver this late. The Oregon product stands like a prototypical strong-side 3-4 outside linebacker at 6-foot-5, 248 pounds yet boasts elite athleticism in the form of a 4.5-second 40, 36.5-inch vertical, 119-inch broad jump, and 11.1 agility score. He never broke out as far as sack production (13 sacks in the last three years), but he contributed 35.5 tackles for loss in that span. He'll provide high-upside developmental depth behind Von Miller and Bradley Chubb.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Day 2 RB prospects
After the dust settled on Josh Jacobs, our Fantasy crew reacts to the running backs taken in...
-
Day 2 WR prospects
Our Fantasy crew reacts to all the Day 2 and 3 wide receivers, and there are bunches of th...
-
Fantasy reaction: Rosen as Dolphin
The Cardinals ship Josh Rosen to the Dolphins a day after drafting Kyler Murray No. 1 overall....
-
Day 2 TE prospects
After the dust settled on T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant, our Fantasy crew reacts to the tight...
-
Day 2 QB prospects
Our Fantasy crew reacts to the quarterbacks taken in Rounds 2 and 3.
-
Brown, Harry may need some time
Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry were the first receivers taken in the NFL draft, but they may...