Broncos' Justin Hollins: Going to Denver

The Broncos selected Hollins in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 156th overall.

Hollins is an interesting prospect who looks like a great value for Denver this late. The Oregon product stands like a prototypical strong-side 3-4 outside linebacker at 6-foot-5, 248 pounds yet boasts elite athleticism in the form of a 4.5-second 40, 36.5-inch vertical, 119-inch broad jump, and 11.1 agility score. He never broke out as far as sack production (13 sacks in the last three years), but he contributed 35.5 tackles for loss in that span. He'll provide high-upside developmental depth behind Von Miller and Bradley Chubb.