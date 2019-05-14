Broncos' Justin Hollins: Impressing in dual role
Hollins alternated between outside and inside linebacker during rookie camp, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Hollins primarily played on the outside at Oregon, where he collected 25.5 tackles for loss in his final two seasons, but has intriguing athleticism for a Denver inside-linebacking corps that has struggled in coverage and running sideline to sideline. As defensive coordinator Ed Donatell noted, he may play part-time at both spots. One can see Hollins starting off with multiple different roles, particularly on passing downs as he has the potential to provide depth outside behind Von Miller and Bradley Chubb and then turn around and clog up passing lanes as a 6-foot-5 inside linebacker with 4.5 speed.
