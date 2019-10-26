Broncos' Justin Hollins: Listed as questionable
Hollins (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Colts, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Hollins injured his knee last Thursday in the Broncos 30-6 loss to the Chiefs. However, he was able to return after a brief exit. He ended up logging limited practices all week and is looking like a game-time decision. Jeremiah Attaochu could see some more work providing depth at outside linebacker should he ultimately be unable to go.
