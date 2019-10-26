Hollins (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Colts, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Hollins injured his knee last Thursday in the Broncos 30-6 loss to the Chiefs. However, he was able to return after a brief exit. He ended up logging limited practices all week and is looking like a game-time decision. Jeremiah Attaochu could see some more work providing depth at outside linebacker should he ultimately be unable to go.