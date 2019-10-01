Head coach Vic Fangio said that Hollins may be part of a committee that will replace Bradley Chubb (knee), who is out for the season, Andrew Mason of DNVR Sports reports.

Hollins has rotated between outside and inside linebacker as a rookie after playing mostly on the edge at Oregon. Helping out in relief of Josey Jewell (hamstring), Hollins recorded a season-high six tackles in Week 4, but should play more outside now. Fangio has said that he will likely take a committee approach opposite Von Miller, but fellow rookie Malik Reed seems to be the more likely choice, at least on passing downs, as he recorded 10 tackles and four sacks in the preseason as compared to Hollins' 16 tackles and no sacks, though both primarily played against backups.