Broncos' Justin Hollins: May help fill in for Chubb
Head coach Vic Fangio said that Hollins may be part of a committee that will replace Bradley Chubb (knee), who is out for the season, Andrew Mason of DNVR Sports reports.
Hollins has rotated between outside and inside linebacker as a rookie after playing mostly on the edge at Oregon. Helping out in relief of Josey Jewell (hamstring), Hollins recorded a season-high six tackles in Week 4, but should play more outside now. Fangio has said that he will likely take a committee approach opposite Von Miller, but fellow rookie Malik Reed seems to be the more likely choice, at least on passing downs, as he recorded 10 tackles and four sacks in the preseason as compared to Hollins' 16 tackles and no sacks, though both primarily played against backups.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Rankings: Early-season breakouts, busts
Our Fantasy experts figure out which early-season breakouts they buy, which busts they are...
-
Week 5 TE Preview: Doyle rules
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 5 at tight end.
-
Week 5 Waivers: Starters emerge
There are stopgap measures available if you need them, but the top targets on waivers in Week...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 5 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 5 Trade Values Chart
How does Melvin Gordon's return shake up the trade values chart? Dave Richard provides the...