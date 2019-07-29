Broncos' Justin Hollins: Returns from hamstring injury

Hollins (hamstring) was working with the first-team defense Saturday with Von Miller and Dekoda Watson (leg) not practicing, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Hollins working with the starters given the two absences isn't a major surprise, but it's good to see him working in said capacity after dealing with the hamstring issue last week. The rookie fifth-round pick figures to fill a reserve role at outside linebacker behind Miller and Bradley Chubb.