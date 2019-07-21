Broncos' Justin Hollins: Tweaks hamstring

Hollins was unable to practice Sunday due to a hamstring injury, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

The linebacker was unable to suit up in practice Sunday as the team prepares for it's appearance in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 1. It's unclear how serious the injury is, but Renck did point out that Hollins could participate in Monday's practice. The rookie out of Oregon primarily played on the outside where he collected 25.5 tackles for loss in his final two seasons, and could see playing time this season particularly on passing downs.

