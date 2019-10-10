Hollins (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Hollins was initially reported to have suffered a sprained knee and bone bruise Week 5 against the Chargers, according to Mike Klis of 9News Denver, the severity of which was expected to sideline him for at least one game. The rookie's full participation Thursday seems to indicate that he's progressing ahead of that schedule. If Hollins is similarly unimpeded during Friday's practice, all signs point to him having a shot to suit up Sunday versus the Titans.

