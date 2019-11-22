Play

Hollins (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Bills, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Hollins didn't practice in any capacity this week, so his absence doesn't come as much of a surprise. As long as the rookie fifth-round pick is unable to play, Jeremiah Attaochu could see an increased rotational workload.

