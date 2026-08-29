Joly secured both targets for 95 yards and a touchdown in the Broncos' 34-6 preseason win over the Vikings on Friday.

The rookie fifth-round pick flashed his speed on an 88-yard touchdown grab in the fourth quarter, a play when Joly motored the final 50 yards to the end zone after getting wide open in the middle of the field. Joly finished preseason with a 5-105-1 line over three games, and his big-play upside could help him progressively carve out more opportunity behind Evan Engram and Adam Trautman as the regular season unfolds.