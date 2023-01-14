Simmons made 69 tackles (42 solo) to go with six interceptions, seven passes defended, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery while playing 12 games across the 2022 season.

Simmons finished his strong 2022 campaign tied for the most interceptions in the league. The veteran safety had a solid year on what proved to be a formidable defensive unit in Denver. The 29-year-old set career highs in both interceptions and forced fumbles, though he could've had a bigger year had he not missed five games due to quadriceps and knee injuries. Simmons is under contract with the Broncos through the 2024 season, so he'll look to return for an eight season in Denver and build upon his impressive performance.