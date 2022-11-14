Simmons (knee) is considered day-to-day after missing Sunday's game against the Titans, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Simmons was a limited participant in practice Thursday and Friday this week, and coach Nathaniel Hackett said after Sunday's loss that the safety was close to playing against Tennessee. Simmons' next chance to suit up will be next Sunday against the Raiders.
More News
-
Broncos' Justin Simmons: Not playing Sunday•
-
Broncos' Justin Simmons: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Broncos' Justin Simmons: Not in line to face Titans•
-
Broncos' Justin Simmons: Questionable to play Week 10•
-
Broncos' Justin Simmons: Sees limited work Thursday•
-
Broncos' Justin Simmons: Misses practice, as expected•