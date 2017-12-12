Simmons is considered day-to-day with a "mild" high ankle sprain, Nick Kosmider of The Denver Post reports.

Simmons, who went down during Sunday's victory over the Jets, was listed as a non-participant on Monday's injury report, per Zac Stevens of BSN Denver. He seems unlikely to be ready in time for Thursday's game against the Colts, but still has Tuesday and Wednesday to return to the fold.