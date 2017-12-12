Broncos' Justin Simmons: Day-to-day with high ankle sprain
Simmons is considered day-to-day with a "mild" high ankle sprain, Nick Kosmider of The Denver Post reports.
Simmons, who went down during Sunday's victory over the Jets, was listed as a non-participant on Monday's injury report, per Zac Stevens of BSN Denver. He seems unlikely to be ready in time for Thursday's game against the Colts, but still has Tuesday and Wednesday to return to the fold.
More News
-
Broncos' Justin Simmons: Will undergo MRI exam Monday•
-
Broncos' Justin Simmons: Won't return Sunday•
-
Broncos' Justin Simmons: Hurts ankle Sunday•
-
Broncos' Justin Simmons: Takes pick to paydirt•
-
Broncos' Justin Simmons: Leads team in tackles•
-
Broncos' Justin Simmons: May have landed starting job•
-
Fade your Eagles? Mike Evans?
Heath Cummings discusses the Eagles without Carson Wentz and whether you can keep starting...
-
Early Week 15 Waiver Wire
It's late in the season, but it's not too late to find a difference maker. Dave Richard previews...
-
Instant reaction: Wentz goes down
The Eagles fear the worst with Carson Wentz. How should Fantasy players replace him? Dave Richard...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...