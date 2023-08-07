Simmons (groin) did not practice Monday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Simmons "tweaked a groin" a few days ago, according to head coach Sean Payton, and as a result, the team is being cautious with him as he recovers. The 29-year-old set a career-high with six interceptions last season and is an integral part of the secondary, so the team's take-it-easy approach with Simmons makes sense.