Simmons (groin) did not practice Monday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Simmons "tweaked a groin" a few days ago, according to head coach Sean Payton, and as a result, the team is being cautious with him as he recovers. The 29-year-old set a career-high with six interceptions last season and is an integral part of the secondary, so the team's take-it-easy approach with Simmons makes sense.
