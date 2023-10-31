Simmons had two solo tackles, a fumble recovery and a 33-yard interception in Sunday's 24-9 win over the Chiefs.

Simmons was involved in two of Denver's five turnovers in the win. He scooped up a fumble by Marquez Valdes-Scantling that was forced by Josey Jewell and led to the Broncos scoring an 11-yard passing touchdown to Jerry Jeudy three plays later in the second quarter. Simmons picked off Patrick Mahomes late in the fourth quarter that allowed the Broncos to hold onto the ball until the end of the game. His two tackles Sunday was the lowest he has registered this season, but he played in 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps for the third time in the last four games.