Simmons made 97 tackles, four passes defended and three interceptions over 16 games in 2018.

Simmons was Denver's iron man in 2018, playing all 1077 defensive snaps during the Broncos' regular season after having missed three games due to injury during each of his first two NFL seasons. The 25-year-old came on strong in his third year, and set career-highs in terms of tackles and interceptions. Simmons was forced to showcase his versatility due to both Darian Stewart and Chris Harris missing multiple games, and thrived in the slot as well as playing outside against tight ends, in addition to his usual free safety role. He's signed with the Broncos through 2019, and on track to return as a starter under new head coach Vic Fangio.

More News
Our Latest Stories