Broncos' Justin Simmons: Emerges after stud 2019 campaign
Simmons finished 2019 with 93 total tackles, four interceptions and 15 passes defensed.
Simmons' 15 passes defensed were more than his first three seasons combined and ranked eighth in the league while his four interceptions tied him for 13th in the league. Though he was a Pro-Bowl snub, he finished 2019 as a second-team All-Pro and on Pro Football Focus' first team. After playing out of position at times as a slot defender under former head coach Vance Joseph, the Boston College product thrived in a truer center-fielder role under Vic Fangio. He appears to be the face of Denver's youth movement on defense and a priority to resign in the offseason. If Denver is unable to come to terms with Simmons on an extension, rumor has it that the franchise tag is in play.
