Broncos' Justin Simmons: Ends season with two picks
Simmons recorded 49 solo tackles, 19 assisted tackles, a sack, five passes defended, two interceptions, and a touchdown in 2017.
The Broncos were criticized for rolling with the second-year Boston College product in 2017 after cutting savvy veteran T.J. Ward. The team ended up being proven right. While Ward was spotty in Tampa Bay, Simmons showed great range in the back end, saving the day in the waning moments of Week 4's win over Oakland with a game-sealing interception. He ended the season on injured reserve with a silly ankle injury that was the result of a celebration, but figures to be a cornerstone in Denver's retooled defense in 2018.
